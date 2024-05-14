Navios Maritime Partners revealed on Tuesday that it has boosted its owned fleet by declaring options on four kamsarmax bulkers it has on charter.

Exercised in March at a total cost of $116.6m, the options are for the scrubber-fitted 81,000-dwt Navios Amber (built 2015), 81,600-dwt Navios Citrine and Navios Dolphin (both built 2017) and 84,900-dwt Navios Coral (built 2016).

The announcement comes as chief executive Angeliki Frangou declared that Navios achieved its strongest performance ever for a first quarter, with adjusted net income of $71.5m