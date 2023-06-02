Giant Greek shipowner Navios Maritime Partners has unveiled more finance deals as it manages interest costs for its huge fleet.

The US-listed owner said in a securities filing that it has entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for up to $30m to refinance existing borrowings tied to three product tankers.

The financing matures five years from drawdown.

The facility bears interest at the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 100 basis points (bps) for any part of the loan, up to 70%, secured by cash collateral.