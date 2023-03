Finnish oil company Neste has secured a deal to charter in two lower-emissions tanker newbuildings from Sweden’s Terntank.

The shipowner has three 15,000-dwt methanol and wind-powered product carriers on order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in China for hand-over in 2025 and 2026.

The first of these was fixed by North European Oil Trade (NEOT) earlier in March, while Neste has now scooped the other two.