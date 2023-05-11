Niall Nolan will relinquish his role as Navigator Holdings’ chief financial officer at the end of June after serving in that capacity since August 2006.

Gary Chapman, chief executive and chief financial officer of KNOT Offshore Partners since 2019, will replace Nolan as Navigator’s top accountant.

Navigator chief executive Mads Peter Zacho will serve as interim chief financial officer until Nolan’s replacement is appointed.

Nolan was “closely involved” in Navigator growing its LPG carrier fleet to 56 vessels and acquiring 50% ownership of the ethylene export marine terminal and Greater Bay Gas joint ventures, Navigator said.