Full-scale operations at Africa’s newest and largest refinery will hit product tanker demand from Europe when the $19bn facility produces enough oil to make Nigeria self-sufficient, says BRS Group.

The refinery, owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, opened last month but refining has not started and full operations are not expected to be reached until next year at the earliest.

At the commissioning of the plant, Dangote said he hoped that the plant near Lagos would make Nigeria self-sufficient by the end of this year and end dependency on imported refined oils.