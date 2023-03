On a rare conference call this month, Herbjorn Hansson was more than happy to talk up the prospects of Nordic American Tankers (NAT).

And why not?

The suezmax specialist posted a $36m profit for the fourth quarter and — after trailing its competitors for some time — is back in the thick of the highest-earning publicly traded fleets.

“I don’t think I have seen a better condition than now,” Hansson said on the call on 7 March.