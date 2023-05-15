A Norwegian naval officer has received a two-month suspended jail sentence after being convicted of negligence over a 2018 collision with a tanker that led to the sinking of his warship.

The officer, who has not been identified, had claimed he was part of an overall systems failure that led to the collision with the 113,700-dwt Sola TS (built 2017) near an offshore oil export terminal north-west of Bergen.

The early morning collision between the Helge Ingstad and the loaded aframax left a gash along the side of the frigate that allowed water to pour in.