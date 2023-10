Sale-and-leaseback specialist Ocean Yield says it is financing another suezmax tanker owned by Nordic American Tankers (NAT).

The KKR-backed Norwegian shipowner has snapped up a 2016-built million-barrel ship for bareboat charter back to NAT over eight years.

A price has not been revealed.

The ship is the 158,600-dwt Cherokee (built 2016), which NAT has just agreed to buy from Greece’s CM Lemos for $72m.