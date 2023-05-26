Norwegian sale and leaseback specialist is enjoying more flexibility under its private equity ownership, according to chief executive Andreas Rode.

US giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) bought 100% of the shipowner’s shares in 2021.

Ocean Yield's first quarter report revealed no dividend is being paid, despite net profit coming in at $23m.

Chief executive Andreas Rode told a conference call with analysts that the capital allocation policy is always determined by the strength of the balance sheet and upcoming and potential growth opportunities.