The boom in rates for hauling oil products linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has contributed to strong market conditions for chemical tankers in 2023, said Norwegian specialist Odfjell.

Fleet growth is expected to be minimal with tonnage squeezed by versatile product tankers choosing to opt for the lucrative trade in refined oils rather than hauling chemicals, the Norwegian company said as it reported its best annual results since 2008.

A low order book, an ageing fleet and speed limitations has also put a squeeze on tonnage supply that has laid the conditions for improved contract rates and terms, said the company.