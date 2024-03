Energy majors and giant commodity traders are locking in large and modern crude carriers in period time charters.

According to Clarksons, Chevron fixed Frontline’s 318,700-dwt scrubber-fitted VLCC Front Nausta (built 2019) for three years at $51,000 per day.

This is in line with current market levels as reported by the London brokerage, according to which eco and scrubber-fitted VLCCs are earning $52,250 per day on average in charters of such duration.