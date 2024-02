New York-listed Okeanis Eco Tankers (OET), an owner of 14 large, modern tankers, has posted the largest annual profit in its six years as a public company.

The Alafouzos family-controlled company reported on Thursday net income of $145.3m for 2023, up from $84.6m in the previous year.

Profitability slowed down in the second half of the year, given relatively weaker markets for the company’s eight VLCCs and six suezmaxes.