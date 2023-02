Greece’s Okeanis Eco Tankers (OET) will soon have all 14 of its big tankers operating in a strong spot market.

Three of its VLCCs and suezmaxes are coming off period deals this year.

Chief executive Aristidis Alafouzos was asked on a conference call with analysts if these will be refixed on term charters.

He said the Oslo-listed company assesses three-year deals for VLCCs at around $50,000 per day currently, and suezmaxes just below $40,000.