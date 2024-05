An Okeanis Eco Tankers suezmax has delivered just the second ever cargo of Djeno crude to Israel’s Ashkelon port.

Vessel tracking data from analytics company Kpler has revealed the Greek owner’s 159,000-dwt suezmax Folegandros (built 2018) discharged about 850,000 barrels of the oil from the Republic of the Congo.

The ship left the port of Djeno on 14 April and is believed to have unloaded on 4 May.