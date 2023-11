The Opec+ group of oil producers has delayed a meeting to discuss further supply cuts in a sign of disagreement between member states.

The meeting which was due to be held on 26 November will now take place four days later, a delay which prompted a drop in oil prices.

Clarksons Securities warned earlier this week that deeper Opec+ cuts would affect tanker rates in the coming year, as a reduction in supplies creates more competition for cargoes.