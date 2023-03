Italy’s d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) is not joining the mad scramble for secondhand MR tankers.

The Milan-listed owner’s chief executive Paolo d’Amico told TradeWinds this is because it retains five purchase options for leased vessels at bargain prices.

And he said there are also options to buy four chartered-in tankers, which are not as cheap but remain below market prices.

“They’re a little bit expensive, but they are in the money, so will be looking at those too,” d’Amico said.