Bunker and tanker group Peninsula has added to its capacity in the western Mediterranean in a deal with Sweden’s Alba Tankers.

Peninsula told TradeWinds it has time-chartered the 3,500-dwt clean carrier Aalborg (built 2005), an IMO II vessel that will operate from Barcelona.

The ship is capable of supplying 100% biofuels (B100), in contrast to traditional fuel barges that cannot exceed a 25% bio-component, the company said.