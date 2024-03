Performance Shipping has secured one of the highest charter rates ever recorded for LR2 tankers on long-term employment that could stretch well into the 2030s.

The the US-listed tanker arm of Greece’s Palios family announced on Tuesday that all three LR2s it has under construction in China will be taken upon delivery by Clearlake Shipping.

The Gunvor Group subsidiary will pay $31,000 per day to employ the vessels for a firm five years.