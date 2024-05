A Peter Georgiopoulos and Leo Vrondissis venture has struck a deal to sell one of two MR tankers part-owned by ADS Maritime of Norway.

ADS said the Athens-based owners had decided to offload the 50,000-dwt UOG Sparta (built 2009), with a memorandum of agreement with the unnamed buyer signed in the first quarter.

The vessels are owned by a project called United Overseas Products (UOP) and will be handed over before a drydocking this month.