Shipowner Petros Panagiotidis’ bulker company Castor Maritime has sold $50m of preferred stock to its tanker spin-off Toro Corp.
The Nasdaq-listed sister companies said the deal was completed on 7 August at $1,000 for each of 50m series D shares.
Tanker owning spin-off takes a chunk of preferred stock from bulker company
