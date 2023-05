Cyprus-based owner Toro Corp has been linked to more highly lucrative tanker sales after moving into LPG shipping.

Brokers have tied the Petros Panagiotidis-led company, listed on the Nasdaq exchange, to the disposal of as many as three elderly LR2 vessels.

The 115,300-dwt Wonder Bellatrix (built 2006) and Wonder Polaris (built 2005) have reportedly fetched $72m combined, more than double the $32.1m