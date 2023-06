Evangelos Pistiolis plans to spin-off one of Top Ships’ suezmax tankers into a new pure play company with an eye on eventual listing on a major stock exchange.

The Nasdaq-listed owner said it had filed a registration statement on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with such a move.

Top Ships’ subsidiary company Rubico Inc is set to become an independent publicly traded company through the planned spin-off.