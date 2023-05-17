Price reporting agency Platts has developed a new tanker freight rate assessment tool to usher in a new era of alternative fuels and challenge the dominance of Worldscale.

The Platts Base Rates system is based on conventional and LNG bunker fuels but will expand to calculate costs for vessels powered by methanol and ammonia and other new fuels as they emerge, said the company.

Its tanker freight rate assessment is based on an 105,000-dwt aframax tanker, larger than a 75,000-dwt vessel favoured by Worldscale, owing to the increasing use of bigger ships, said Platts, part of analytics group S&P Global Commodity Insights.