An investigation has begun in Gibraltar after black smoke was seen billowing from a product tanker on Saturday evening.

The incident involving the 20,000-dwt Theresa II (built 2020) raised concerns about the environmental effect of the smoke, GBC reported.

The Singapore-flagged ship, operated by Wilmar, was anchored off the North Mole.

Residents posted footage of a huge dark cloud coming from the tanker’s stern.

One local told GBC he closed all his windows to prevent a choking smell from coming into his house.

The UK’s Environment Agency has started a probe into the incident.

Article continues below the advert

AIS data showed the tanker underway to Boston in the US on Monday.

Wilmar has been contacted for comment.

Gibraltar’s government said the Port Authority’s vessel traffic service team had contacted the ship immediately after observing an abnormal amount of black smoke.

The vessel was ordered to provide an explanation.

After an investigation, the seafarers reported that the air-fuel ratio was incorrect on board.

Immediate ratio adjustment

Action was taken straight away to adjust the ratio.

The vessel was monitored until it departed for the US after five hours.

The ship was in Gibraltar to refuel after a journey from Asia.

Bunkering had concluded when the smoke began to spew from the tanker.

The Environment Agency said the air quality monitoring system will be used to determine the impact of the incident.

The vessel has no port state control detentions on its record.