Clarksons Research is still downplaying the effect on rates of a growing tanker orderbook.

The UK company has logged 76 product carriers of 6.1m dwt contracted by shipowners so far in 2023, already the highest annual total since 2017.

Analyst Florence Wade-Smith said ordering has been running at more than double 2022’s run rate and above the 10-year trend.

LR2 vessels have been popular, with 34 ships of 3.9m