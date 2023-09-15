Recent green shoots in the product tanker market are here to stay, Fearnleys Securities said on Friday.
The banking arm of the Norwegian shipbroking giant said LR2s were earning $30,000 per day and MRs trading in the Pacific $34,000 per day...
Fearnleys Securities says strengthening rates are here to stay
