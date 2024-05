Joint-venture company Proman Stena Bulk used a landmark refuelling stop in Singapore to host a naming ceremony for one of its tankers.

The GSI-built 49,900-dwt Stena Prosperous (built 2022) was formally named two years after being delivered from the shipyard during the covid pandemic.

The methanol dual-fuel MR tanker owned by Proman Stena Bulk — a venture between methanol producer Proman and tanker company Stena Bulk was formally christened today at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.