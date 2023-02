Greece’s Okeanis Eco Tankers has been securing massive rates for its VLCCs and suezmaxes in recent weeks, but its fourth-quarter result could have been even better if it was not for some unwelcome voyage hold-ups.

The Oslo-listed owner of VLCCs and suezmaxes has been positioning ships in the west to take advantage of strong numbers for long-haul trips.

Chief executive Aristidis Alafouzos told a conference call with analysts: “We brought ship after ship to the west on back-haul voyages.”