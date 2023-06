Russia has extended its ban on oil sales to foreign companies that operate the G7 price cap scheme until the end of the year.

An executive order posted on the Kremlin’s website said the ban, which had been due to end on 1 July, will now run until 31 December.

The measure is seen as largely symbolic, as the European Union has banned imports of Russian crude and products, while the G7 last year committed to “phasing out or banning” Russian oil.