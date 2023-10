Greece’s Pyxis Tankers is set to reinvest the profit from a lucrative tanker disposal.

Chief executive Valentios Valentis said in a video interview with Proactive Investors posted on YouTube: “We are still very committed to the product tanker sector and look to reload at the proper time.”

The US-listed owner is banking a gain of more than $26m in net cash from selling the 50,300-dwt Pyxis Epsilon (built 2015) for nearly $40.8m