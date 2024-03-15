Product tanker owner Pyxis Tankers looks set to hold fire on any ship purchases until more “attractive situations materialize”.

The US-listed shipowner said developing incremental opportunities for fleet expansion of mid-sized vessels continues to be challenging, especially for the purchase of modern eco-efficient MRs, given the current high asset value environment and positive outlook for those markets.

“In light of this, we expect to maintain our disciplined approach to capital allocation until more attractive situations materialise which may further enable us to enhance shareholder value,” the company said.