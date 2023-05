Euronav chief executive Hugo De Stoop believes the company will be backed by its major shareholders John Fredriksen and the Saverys family if opportunities need to be seized quickly.

Speaking on a conference call with analysts, the boss said the Belgian tanker owner retains the ability to “move very, very fast” when it comes to business decisions, in contrast to smaller groups or state-owned rivals.

De Stoop said this means within 48 to 72 hours.