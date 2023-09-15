Strong earnings for LR2 product carriers are likely to continue into 2026 despite the versatile ships accounting for the highest newbuilding orders within the tanker sector, according to Norwegian shipbroker Steem1960.
Rapidly filling orderbook will not end the advance of LR2 tankers, says shipbroker Steem1960
Norwegian broker says tanker owners are opting for the flexibility of the product carrier on their return to the shipyards
15 September 2023 13:16 GMT Updated 15 September 2023 13:16 GMT
By
in London