Singapore might be selling record volumes of bunkers, but the long-term trend for the fuel oil trade remains one of decline, says Poten & Partners.

Not only is it the largest bunker port in the world, but the Lion Republic has also been the largest importer of fuel oil, according to the US shipbroker.

In recent months, the city state posted several records with the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) last week reporting the best February ever for bunker sales.