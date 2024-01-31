Crude tanker voyages through the Red Sea have dropped significantly after the Houthi missile strike on Friday that set fire to a Trafigura-operated ship, according to data from Clarksons.

The five-day moving average of crude tankers arriving in the Gulf of Aden was down 61% on the 2023 average, Clarksons said in a daily market report.

More than 40 missile and drone attacks have been launched against commercial shipping since November, but the direct hit on the Marshall Islands-flagged, 110,000-dwt Marlin Luanda (built 2018) marked a rare success for the Iran-backed rebels.