The only ship belonging to Marshall Islands-registered Port Land Shipping has been languishing under arrest in Singapore for the past two weeks due to a dispute over an unpaid repair bill.

According to court records available to TradeWinds, ESG Maritime Enterprises of Singapore arrested the 46,100-dwt chemical/product tanker Green Land (built 2002) on 17 April after claiming it was owed $133,424 for repair services rendered to the vessel.