Restis family outfit Golden Energy Management has signed up for one suezmax tanker newbuilding at DH Shipbuilding, lifting its order tally there to two.

Shipbuilding sources said Golden Energy’s latest 158,000-dwt tanker newbuilding was an option that the company held at DH Shipbuilding when it signed for a tanker in January.

Officials at DH declined to comment on the shipyard’s shipbuilding activities citing contract confidentiality.