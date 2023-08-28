Nordic American Tankers (NAT) reported another profitable quarter and revealed third-quarter bookings that pointed to continuing strong numbers.
The Herbjorn Hanssen-led suezmax tanker specialist reported a quarterly profit of $26.8m,
Net income sinks from first quarter but reverses loss from a year earlier
