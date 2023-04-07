Maria Angelicoussis — crowned the richest Greek with an estimated fortune of $5.6bn by Forbes magazine this week — is believed to be selling her first bulk carriers in a year.

London brokers report her company Maran Dry as selling the 171,700-dwt Maran Pioneer (built 2004) for $16.5m or $17m.

Earlier in the week, US brokers said that an identical sistership, the Maran Innovation, was changing hands at an undisclosed price to unidentified buyers.

These two vessels are the oldest in Maran Dry’s sizeable fleet of 45 capesizes and newcastlemaxes.