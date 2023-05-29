Canada’s Trans Mountain Expansion project will create a new Pacific market for aframax tankers, but problems remain, Gibson Shipbrokers has warned.

The expansion runs roughly parallel to the existing pipeline and will increase capacity from 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 890,000 bpd.

Work is reported to be 80% complete.

But concerns have been raised that rising construction costs and inflationary pressures related to labour shortages and material costs mean further investment in the region of CAD 9.1bn