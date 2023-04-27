The chief executive of sanctioned shipowner Sovcomflot said Russia had to build up its fleet and provide better services to keep control of its energy exports, according to local reports.

Igor Tonkovidov said that Russian-owned vessels shipped just 15% of oil, products and gas from the country’s ports in 2022, reported the PortNews website.

The figure represented a “low level of control over maritime export logistics in Russia” and highlighted the need to build up the country’s tanker fleet, the site reported him as saying.