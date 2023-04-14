Russian crude exports have topped the $60-per-barrel oil price cap for the first time since the measure was imposed to cut Moscow’s oil revenues, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) data.

A weighted average of crude loaded from Russia’s ports went above the price cap on 5 April, according to the IEA’s latest monthly oil report. European Union companies are banned from providing maritime services for deliveries to countries outside the 27-nation bloc above the cap.

Master’s detention reflects ‘growing criminalisation’ of seafarers
 Read more

The price rise is significant as the IEA’s weighted average is used by the G7 group of nations in their bi-monthly review of the strategy’s effectiveness.