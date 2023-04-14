Russian crude exports have topped the $60-per-barrel oil price cap for the first time since the measure was imposed to cut Moscow’s oil revenues, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) data.

A weighted average of crude loaded from Russia’s ports went above the price cap on 5 April, according to the IEA’s latest monthly oil report. European Union companies are banned from providing maritime services for deliveries to countries outside the 27-nation bloc above the cap.

The price rise is significant as the IEA’s weighted average is used by the G7 group of nations in their bi-monthly review of the strategy’s effectiveness.