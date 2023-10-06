Russia has lifted most of the diesel export restrictions imposed last month to safeguard domestic supplies and prices.

The ban imposed by the largest seaborne exporter of diesel and gasoil added to months of turmoil in tanker trading as vessels shifted to new markets and buyers looked to Asia and the Middle East for alternative supplies.

“The government lifted restrictions on exports of diesel fuel delivered to seaports by pipeline, provided that the manufacturer supplies at least 50% of the produced diesel fuel to the domestic market,” the government said in a statement cited by Reuters.