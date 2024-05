Russian energy company Lukoil has been shipping Norwegian crude to its big Bulgarian refinery after halting imports of Russian Urals crude.

Imports of Johan Sverdrup oil from the North Sea hit more than 1m barrels into the Burgas Neftohim refinery last month, according to S&P Global’s Commodities at Sea.

Two aframax tanker cargoes of around 550,000 barrels were delivered to the 190,000-barrel-per-day plant.