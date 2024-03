Russian oil product exports to Asia have been cut sharply after the Houthi group scored a direct hit against a Trafiguara-operated ship hauling Russian naphtha.

The attack against the Marshall Islands-flagged, 110,000-dwt Marlin Luanda (built 2018) in January led to a rising share of Russian product exports being shipped around the Cape of Good Hope, according to Kpler’s monthly tanker report.