Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries threaten to disrupt global supplies of diesel and other oil products, the International Energy said on Friday.

Attacks since January have hit 11 sites with a production capacity of more than 2m barrels per day as Ukraine targets Russian revenues from the sale of refined products.

Industry reports suggest more than 800,000 bpd have been wholly or partially shut as a result of the attacks, the IEA reported in its latest monthly report.