Russia’s Sovcomflot is considering diverting its tankers from the Red Sea if attacks on shipping and US reprisals escalate, according to news agency Tass.

The Iran-backed Houthi regime said it is targeting Israeli-linked shipping, but at least two vessels hauling Russian oil have been targeted in apparent cases of mistaken identity, said security firm Ambrey Analytics.

“The danger to navigation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has always existed,” Tass reported a Sovcomflot official as saying.