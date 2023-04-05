The increasing use of sanctions as a foreign policy tool could lead to a fractured global shipping market, NorthStandard’s Mike Salthouse is warning.

With tensions rising between China and the west, shipowners may soon be stuck in a very delicate geopolitical situation, between western money and eastern trading opportunities as the tanker market splits between the mainstream and so-called dark fleets.

“The world of shipping that I've certainly grown up with is changing before our eyes,” Salthouse told TradeWinds.