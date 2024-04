Belgium tanker owner Euronav has bought back more of its shares, pushing up the controlling Saverys family’s holding.

The VLCC and suezmax specialist said it had spent €36.7m ($39.4m) on the Brussels-listed stock, and $3.25m on the New York Stock Exchange.

Adjust for treasury shares, the Saverys’ private shipping company Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) now has 90.91%