“Double-handling” of product cargoes is boosting tonne-miles as the number of clean tankers handling Russian oil hits 300.

Executives from giant shipowners Hafnia and Scorpio Tankers explained on an investor call with Clarksons Securities that double-handling occurs when Russian products are transported further afield, forcing other products from east of the Suez Canal to be shipped to higher-value western markets.

How close is the end of the road for tankers?
 Read more

As this trend reaches its “pinnacle”, vessel demand will also reach new heights, the investment bank said.