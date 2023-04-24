“Double-handling” of product cargoes is boosting tonne-miles as the number of clean tankers handling Russian oil hits 300.

Executives from giant shipowners Hafnia and Scorpio Tankers explained on an investor call with Clarksons Securities that double-handling occurs when Russian products are transported further afield, forcing other products from east of the Suez Canal to be shipped to higher-value western markets.

As this trend reaches its “pinnacle”, vessel demand will also reach new heights, the investment bank said.